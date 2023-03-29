US Markets
CNXC

Concentrix to acquire Webhelp in $4.8 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

March 29, 2023 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal

March 29 (Reuters) - Concentrix Corp CNXC.O will buy outsourcing and consultancy firm Webhelp in a $4.8 billion deal, the business services provider said on Wednesday, boosting its presence outside North America and adding clients in fast-growing markets.

Webhelp shareholders will receive 14.9 million shares of Concentrix, 500 million euros ($542 million) in cash, and a 700- million euros note payable in two years.

Based in Paris, Webhelp specializes in sales, marketing and payment services across markets in Europe, Latin America and Africa.

Shares of California-based Concentrix were down about 4% in extended trading.

Concentrix shareholders will own about 78% of the combined company and Webhelp shareholders the rest following the close of the deal, which is expected by the end of the year.

Separately, Concentrix, which designs customer experience solutions for companies across sectors including retail, travel and banking, also reported a 6.5% rise in first-quarter revenue to $1.64 billion.

($1 = 0.9226 euros)

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNXC
KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.