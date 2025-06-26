CONCENTRIX Earnings Results: $CNXC Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONCENTRIX ($CNXC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported earnings of $2.70 per share, missing estimates of $2.81 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $2,417,370,000, missing estimates of $2,429,947,530 by $-12,577,530.

CONCENTRIX Insider Trading Activity

CONCENTRIX insiders have traded $CNXC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER DUHA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 108,843 shares for an estimated $5,274,970 .

. CORMAC J TWOMEY (EVP, Global Ops & Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $153,930 .

. CHRISTOPHER A CALDWELL (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,000

KATHRYN HAYLEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,110

CONCENTRIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of CONCENTRIX stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

