Concentrix Corporation Reports Strong Q2 Results, Exceeds Revenue Guidance and Raises Full-Year Growth Outlook

Concentrix Corporation reports revenue growth, adjusted cash flow, and plans significant shareholder returns for fiscal 2025.

Concentrix Corporation announced its fiscal second quarter results for 2025, reporting revenues of $2.417 billion, a 1.5% year-over-year increase, while operating income fell to $148.3 million. The company generated $200 million in adjusted free cash flow and maintained its annual forecast of $625 to $650 million in adjusted free cash flow. Concentrix also outlined plans to return over $240 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in fiscal 2025. Chris Caldwell, the company’s CEO, highlighted ongoing growth in client activity and positive momentum from the iX Product Suite, while acknowledging some mid-quarter volatility. Looking ahead, the company expects third-quarter revenues of $2.445 to $2.470 billion and has increased its full-year outlook for revenue growth to 1-2%.

Exceeds revenue guidance for the quarter and raises full year growth outlook.

Generates $200 million in adjusted free cash flow and remains on track to deliver $625 million to $650 million of adjusted free cash flow for the year.

Sees ongoing momentum for the Company’s iX Product Suite.

Expects to return more than $240 million to shareholders in fiscal 2025 through share repurchases and dividends.

Net income decreased by 37.0% year-over-year, indicating significant profitability challenges.

Operating income fell by 1.3% year-over-year, suggesting potential issues with operational efficiency.

Diluted earnings per share dropped by 35.7%, reflecting a substantial decline in shareholder value compared to the previous year.

What were Concentrix's revenue results for Q2 2025?

Concentrix reported a revenue of $2,417.4 million, showing a 1.5% year-on-year increase.

How much adjusted free cash flow did Concentrix generate?

Concentrix generated $200 million in adjusted free cash flow during the second quarter of 2025.

What are Concentrix's growth expectations for fiscal 2025?

The company expects to achieve $9.720 billion to $9.815 billion in reported revenue for fiscal 2025.

How is Concentrix returning value to shareholders?

Concentrix plans to return over $240 million to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases in fiscal 2025.

What is the expected non-GAAP EPS for Concentrix in Q3 2025?

The non-GAAP EPS is projected to be between $2.80 and $2.91 for the third quarter of 2025.

Full Release





NEWARK, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2025.















Three Months Ended

























May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024













Change











Revenue



($M)







$





2,417.4













$





2,380.7













1.5





%









Operating income



($M)







$





148.3













$





150.2













(1.3





)%









Non-GAAP operating income



($M)







(1)









$





303.7













$





321.1













(5.4





)%









Operating margin









6.1





%













6.3





%









-20 bps









Non-GAAP operating margin





(1)













12.6





%













13.5





%









-90 bps









Net income



($M)







$





42.1













$





66.8













(37.0





)%









Non-GAAP net income



($M)







(1)









$





179.6













$





183.1













(1.9





)%









Adjusted EBITDA



($M)







(1)









$





357.3













$





379.6













(5.9





)%









Adjusted EBITDA margin





(1)













14.8





%













15.9





%









-110 bps









Diluted earnings per common share





$





0.63













$





0.98













(35.7





)%









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share





(1)









$





2.70













$





2.69













0.4





%













(1)



See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.









Second





Quarter Fiscal





2025





Highlights:









Revenue of $2,417.4 million, an increase of 1.5% year-on-year on an as reported and constant currency basis compared to revenue of $2,380.7 million in the prior year second quarter.



Revenue of $2,417.4 million, an increase of 1.5% year-on-year on an as reported and constant currency basis compared to revenue of $2,380.7 million in the prior year second quarter.



Operating income of $148.3 million, or 6.1% of revenue, compared to $150.2 million, or 6.3% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.



Operating income of $148.3 million, or 6.1% of revenue, compared to $150.2 million, or 6.3% of revenue, in the prior year second quarter.



Non-GAAP operating income of $303.7 million, or 12.6% of revenue, compared to $321.1 million, or 13.5% of revenue in the prior year second quarter, a decrease year-on-year primarily due to temporary program pauses mid-quarter and investments ahead of expected accelerated growth in the second half of the year.



Non-GAAP operating income of $303.7 million, or 12.6% of revenue, compared to $321.1 million, or 13.5% of revenue in the prior year second quarter, a decrease year-on-year primarily due to temporary program pauses mid-quarter and investments ahead of expected accelerated growth in the second half of the year.



Adjusted EBITDA of $357.3 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared with $379.6 million, or 15.9% of revenue in the prior year second quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA of $357.3 million, or 14.8% of revenue, compared with $379.6 million, or 15.9% of revenue in the prior year second quarter.



Cash flow provided by operations was $236.5 million in the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow





(1)





was $200.3 million in the quarter.



Cash flow provided by operations was $236.5 million in the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow was $200.3 million in the quarter.



Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) was $0.63 compared to $0.98 in the prior year second quarter.



Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) was $0.63 compared to $0.98 in the prior year second quarter.



Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.70 compared to $2.69 in the prior year second quarter.















“In the second quarter, we continued to outperform expectations on revenue growth despite some mid-quarter volatility,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix. “As we look ahead to the second half, we are seeing an accelerated pace of activity with both existing and new clients, and improving margins. Further, our AI investments are on pace to be accretive to the business by year end as planned. With ongoing momentum for our differentiated tech-led solutions, we expect continued growth for the remainder of the year.”







Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program:









The Company paid a $0.33275 per share quarterly dividend on May 6, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33275 per share payable on August 5, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 25, 2025.



The Company paid a $0.33275 per share quarterly dividend on May 6, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33275 per share payable on August 5, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 25, 2025.



The Company repurchased approximately 920,000 common shares in the second quarter at a cost of $45.0 million under its previously announced share repurchase program at an average cost of $49.09 per share. At May 31, 2025, the Company’s remaining share repurchase authorization was $537.3 million.













Business Outlook







The following statements are based on the Company’s current expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and the full year fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, share-based compensation, and the related tax effects thereon. The non-GAAP EPS guidance assumes no impact from changes in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net included in other expense (income), net, and imputed interest related to the sellers’ note issued in connection with the combination with Webhelp (the “sellers’ note”) included in interest expense and finance charges, net. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.







Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Expectations:









Third quarter reported revenue of $2.445 billion to $2.470 billion. Based on current exchange rates, these expectations assume an approximate 140-basis point positive impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year period. The guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the quarter ranging from 1.0% to 2.0%.



Third quarter reported revenue of $2.445 billion to $2.470 billion. Based on current exchange rates, these expectations assume an approximate 140-basis point positive impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year period. The guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the quarter ranging from 1.0% to 2.0%.



Operating income of $162 million to $172 million and non-GAAP operating income of $318 million to $328 million.



Operating income of $162 million to $172 million and non-GAAP operating income of $318 million to $328 million.



Non-GAAP EPS of $2.80 to $2.91, assuming approximately 62.7 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities.



Non-GAAP EPS of $2.80 to $2.91, assuming approximately 62.7 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities.



The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25.5%.













Full Year Fiscal 2025 Expectations:









Full year reported revenue of $9.720 billion to $9.815 billion. Based on current exchange rates, the expectations assume a de minimis impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. The guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the full year of 1.0% to 2.0%.



Full year reported revenue of $9.720 billion to $9.815 billion. Based on current exchange rates, the expectations assume a de minimis impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. The guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the full year of 1.0% to 2.0%.



Operating income of $675 million to $695 million and non-GAAP operating income of $1,300 million to $1,320 million.



Operating income of $675 million to $695 million and non-GAAP operating income of $1,300 million to $1,320 million.



Non-GAAP EPS of $11.53 to $11.76, assuming approximately 63.1 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities.



Non-GAAP EPS of $11.53 to $11.76, assuming approximately 63.1 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities.



The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25%.











In addition, the Company expects to generate approximately $625 million to $650 million of adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2025. The Company also expects to return approximately $240 million to shareholders in fiscal 2025 through share repurchases and dividends.





The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the non-GAAP EPS outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to (a) the inability to forecast future changes in acquisition contingent consideration, which is based, in part, on the future trading price of the Company’s common stock, and (b) the inability to forecast future foreign currency losses (gains), net included in other expense (income), net. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company’s GAAP results.





The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the adjusted free cash flow outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to uncertainty related to the future changes in the Company’s factoring program and related timing of those changes. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company’s GAAP results.







Conference Call and Webcast







The Company will host a conference call for investors to review its second quarter fiscal 2025 results today



at 5:00 p.m. (ET)/2:00 p.m. (PT).







The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.







About us: Experience the power of Concentrix







Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a



Fortune



500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re human-centered, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. Whether it’s designing game-changing brand experiences, building and scaling secure AI technologies, or running digital operations that deliver global consistency with a local touch, we have it covered. At the heart of everything we do lies a commitment to transforming the way companies connect, interact, and grow. We’re here to redefine what success means, delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.







Use of Non-GAAP Information







In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:







Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency to U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year’s currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year’s revenue. Generally, when the U.S. dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue growth reported at actual exchange rates.



Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency to U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year’s currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year’s revenue. Generally, when the U.S. dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue growth reported at actual exchange rates.



Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and share-based compensation.



Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and share-based compensation.



Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.



Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation).



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation).



Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.



Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.



Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain debt costs, imputed interest related to the sellers’ note, certain legal settlement costs, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP net income also excludes the income tax effect of certain tax law changes.



Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain debt costs, imputed interest related to the sellers’ note, certain legal settlement costs, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP net income also excludes the income tax effect of certain tax law changes.



Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, and adjusted free cash flow, which is free cash flow excluding the effect of changes in the outstanding factoring balance. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows because it removes the effect of factoring which changes the timing of the receipt of cash for certain receivables. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations because they do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.



Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, and adjusted free cash flow, which is free cash flow excluding the effect of changes in the outstanding factoring balance. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows because it removes the effect of factoring which changes the timing of the receipt of cash for certain receivables. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations because they do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not incorporate payments for business acquisitions.



Non-GAAP diluted EPS, which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain debt costs, imputed interest related to the sellers’ note, certain legal settlement costs, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP EPS also excludes the per share income tax effect of certain tax law changes. Non-GAAP EPS excludes net income attributable to participating securities and the related per share, tax-effected impact of adjustments to net income described above reflect only those amounts that are attributable to common shareholders.











We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors’ ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.







Safe Harbor Statement







This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial condition, growth and profitability, results of operations, including revenue and operating income, cash flows, and effective tax rate, capital expenditures and anticipated investment costs, the future growth and success of the Company’s capabilities and products portfolio, the potential benefits associated with use of the Company’s generative artificial intelligence and other products, including productivity and engagement gains, share repurchase and dividend activity, capital allocation, debt repayment and obligations, business strategy, product launches, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, intend, plan, may, will, anticipate, provide, could, should, target, estimate, outlook, and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks related to general economic and geopolitical conditions and their effects on our clients’ businesses and demand for our services, including consumer demand, interest rates, inflation, international tariffs and global trade policies, supply chains, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and tensions between India and Pakistan; cyberattacks on the Company’s or its clients’ networks and information technology systems; uncertainty around, and disruption from, new and emerging technologies, including the adoption and utilization of generative artificial intelligence; the failure of the Company’s staff and contractors to adhere to the Company’s and its clients’ controls and processes; the inability to protect personal and proprietary information; the effects of communicable diseases or other public health crises, natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; geopolitical, economic and climate- or weather-related risks in regions with a significant concentration of the Company’s operations; the ability to successfully execute on the Company’s strategy; the timing and success of product launches; competitive conditions in the Company’s industry and consolidation of its competitors; variability in demand by the Company’s clients or the early termination of the Company’s client contracts; the level of business activity of the Company’s clients and the market acceptance and performance of their products and services; the demand for end-to-end solutions and technology; damage to the Company’s reputation through the actions or inactions of third parties; changes in law, regulations, or regulatory guidance, or changes in their interpretation or enforcement, including changes in law and policy that restrict travel between countries in which we have operations; the operability of the Company’s communication services and information technology systems and networks; the loss of key personnel or the inability to attract and retain staff across all geographies with the skills and expertise needed for the Company’s business; increases in the cost of labor; the inability to successfully identify, complete, and integrate strategic acquisitions or investments or realize anticipated benefits within the expected timeframe, including with respect to the Company’s combination with Webhelp; higher than expected tax liabilities; currency exchange rate fluctuations; investigative or legal actions; and other factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and subsequent documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. The Company does not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.







Copyright 2025 Concentrix Corporation.



All rights reserved. Concentrix, Webhelp, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product, and services word and design marks and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.





From



Fortune



©2025



Fortune



Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.



Fortune



and



Fortune



500 are registered trademarks of



Fortune



Media IP Limited and are used under license.



Fortune



and



Fortune



Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Concentrix.









Investor Contact







:







Sara Buda





Investor Relations





Concentrix Corporation





sara.buda@concentrix.com





(617) 331-0955



























CONCENTRIX CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)

























May 31, 2025













November 30, 2024

















(unaudited)





















ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





342,759













$





240,571













Accounts receivable, net









2,061,412

















1,926,737













Other current assets









766,498

















675,116













Total current assets









3,170,669

















2,842,424













Property and equipment, net









711,463

















714,517













Goodwill









5,131,900

















4,986,967













Intangible assets, net









2,156,035

















2,286,940













Deferred tax assets









247,536

















218,396













Other assets









978,457

















942,194













Total assets





$





12,396,060













$





11,991,438



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





209,472













$





209,812













Current portion of long-term debt









28,331

















2,522













Accrued compensation and benefits









655,511

















706,619













Other accrued liabilities









997,974

















977,314













Income taxes payable









82,077

















99,546













Total current liabilities









1,973,365

















1,995,813













Long-term debt, net









4,862,425

















4,733,056













Other long-term liabilities









970,587

















910,271













Deferred tax liabilities









310,983

















312,574













Total liabilities









8,117,360

















7,951,714













Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively









—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized; 69,054 and 68,849 shares issued as of May 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively, and 62,930 and 64,238 shares outstanding as of May 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively









7

















7













Additional paid-in capital









3,738,360

















3,683,608













Treasury stock, 6,124 and 4,611 shares as of May 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively









(496,194





)













(421,449





)









Retained earnings









1,259,559

















1,191,871













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(223,032





)













(414,313





)









Total stockholders’ equity









4,278,700

















4,039,724













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





12,396,060













$





11,991,438



































CONCENTRIX CORPORATION









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





















Six Months Ended

























May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024













% Change













May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024













% Change











Revenue





















































Technology and consumer electronics





$





662,719













$





658,268













1





%









$





1,320,411













$





1,323,370













—





%









Retail, travel and e-commerce









583,782

















568,081













3





%













1,167,680

















1,151,793













1





%









Communications and media









392,963

















381,253













3





%













763,963

















761,418













—





%









Banking, financial services and insurance









384,015

















377,723













2





%













749,208

















743,145













1





%









Healthcare









176,386

















176,673













—





%













366,191

















367,762













—





%









Other









217,506

















218,718













(1





)%













422,140

















435,976













(3





)%









Total revenue





$





2,417,371













$





2,380,716













2





%









$





4,789,593













$





4,783,464













—





%









Cost of revenue









1,569,223

















1,523,147













3





%













3,085,546

















3,069,366













1





%









Gross profit









848,148

















857,569













(1





)%













1,704,047

















1,714,098













(1





)%









Selling, general and administrative expenses









699,803

















707,399













(1





)%













1,386,835

















1,415,489













(2





)%









Operating income









148,345

















150,170













(1





)%













317,212

















298,609













6





%









Interest expense and finance charges, net









75,406

















82,457













(9





)%













148,400

















164,896













(10





)%









Other expense (income), net









21,218

















(19,415





)









(209





)%













16,299

















(26,239





)









(162





)%









Income before income taxes









51,721

















87,128













(41





)%













152,513

















159,952













(5





)%









Provision for income taxes









9,628

















20,294













(53





)%













40,163

















41,016













(2





)%









Net income





$





42,093













$





66,834













(37





)%









$





112,350













$





118,936













(6





)%





























































Earnings per common share:





















































Basic





$





0.63













$





0.98





















$





1.68













$





1.75





















Diluted





$





0.63













$





0.98





















$





1.68













$





1.74





















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















































Basic









63,355

















65,270

























63,693

















65,466





















Diluted









63,406

















65,332

























63,733

















65,570











































CONCENTRIX CORPORATION









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES









(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)









(unaudited)

























Three Months





Ended













Six Months





Ended

















May 31, 2025













May 31, 2025











Revenue





$





2,417,371













$





4,789,593













Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP









1.5





%













0.1





%









Foreign exchange impact









—





%













1.3





%









Constant currency revenue growth









1.5





%













1.4





%



























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024













May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024











Operating income





$





148,345













$





150,170













$





317,212













$





298,609













Acquisition-related and integration expenses



(1)











16,808

















30,906

















34,832

















61,079













Step-up depreciation









2,536

















2,482

















4,912

















4,983













Amortization of intangibles









109,158

















115,969

















214,777

















232,271













Share-based compensation









26,862

















21,618

















53,462

















43,264













Non-GAAP operating income





$





303,709













$





321,145













$





625,195













$





640,206































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024













May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024











Net income





$





42,093













$





66,834













$





112,350













$





118,936













Interest expense and finance charges, net









75,406

















82,457

















148,400

















164,896













Provision for income taxes









9,628

















20,294

















40,163

















41,016













Other expense (income), net









21,218

















(19,415





)













16,299

















(26,239





)









Acquisition-related and integration expenses



(1)











16,808

















30,906

















34,832

















61,079













Step-up depreciation









2,536

















2,482

















4,912

















4,983













Amortization of intangibles









109,158

















115,969

















214,777

















232,271













Share-based compensation









26,862

















21,618

















53,462

















43,264













Depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation)









53,615

















58,492

















106,336

















123,749













Adjusted EBITDA





$





357,324













$





379,637













$





731,531













$





763,955































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024













May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024











Operating margin





6.1





%









6.3





%









6.6





%









6.2





%









Non-GAAP operating margin





12.6





%









13.5





%









13.1





%









13.4





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin





14.8





%









15.9





%









15.3





%









16.0





%



























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024













May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024











Net income





$





42,093













$





66,834













$





112,350













$





118,936













Acquisition-related and integration expenses



(1)











16,808

















30,906

















34,832

















61,079













Step-up depreciation









2,536

















2,482

















4,912

















4,983













Debt costs



(2)











1,102

















—

















1,102

















—













Imputed interest related to sellers’ note included in interest expense and finance charges, net









4,503

















4,179

















8,689

















8,357













Legal settlement costs



(3)











2,000

















—

















2,000

















—













Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net









8,691

















(6,689





)













6,667

















(21,586





)









Foreign currency losses (gains), net



(4)











10,789

















(14,409





)













6,610

















(7,799





)









Amortization of intangibles









109,158

















115,969

















214,777

















232,271













Share-based compensation









26,862

















21,618

















53,462

















43,264













Income taxes related to the above



(5)











(44,931





)













(37,791





)













(81,923





)













(78,695





)









Income tax effect of change in tax law









—

















—

















4,269

















—













Non-GAAP net income





$





179,611













$





183,099













$





367,747













$





360,810































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024













May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024











Net income





$





42,093













$





66,834













$





112,350













$





118,936













Less: net income allocated to participating securities









(2,035





)













(2,571





)













(5,448





)













(4,568





)









Net income attributable to common stockholders









40,058

















64,263

















106,902

















114,368













Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders



(1)











15,995

















29,717

















33,143

















58,733













Step-up depreciation allocated to common stockholders









2,413

















2,387

















4,674

















4,792













Debt costs allocated to common stockholders



(2)











1,049

















—

















1,049

















—













Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders









4,285

















4,018

















8,268

















8,036













Legal settlement costs allocated to common stockholders



(3)











1,903

















—

















1,903

















—













Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net allocated to common stockholders









8,271

















(6,432





)













6,344

















(20,757





)









Foreign currency losses (gains), net allocated to common stockholders



(4)











10,267

















(13,855





)













6,289

















(7,499





)









Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders









103,881

















111,508

















204,362

















223,350













Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders









25,563

















20,786

















50,870

















41,602













Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders



(5)











(42,759





)













(36,337





)













(77,950





)













(75,673





)









Income tax effect of change in tax law allocated to common stockholders









—

















—

















4,062

















—













Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders





$





170,926













$





176,055













$





349,916













$





346,952



























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024













May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024











Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”)



(6)







$





0.63













$





0.98













$





1.68













$





1.74













Acquisition-related and integration expenses



(1)











0.25

















0.45

















0.52

















0.90













Step-up depreciation









0.04

















0.04

















0.07

















0.07













Debt costs



(2)











0.02

















—

















0.02

















—













Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net









0.07

















0.06

















0.13

















0.12













Legal settlement costs



(3)











0.03

















—

















0.03

















—













Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net









0.13

















(0.10





)













0.10

















(0.32





)









Foreign currency losses (gains), net



(4)











0.16

















(0.21





)













0.10

















(0.11





)









Amortization of intangibles









1.64

















1.71

















3.21

















3.41













Share-based compensation









0.40

















0.32

















0.80

















0.63













Income taxes related to the above



(5)











(0.67





)













(0.56





)













(1.23





)













(1.15





)









Income tax effect of change in tax law









—

















—

















0.06

















—













Non-GAAP diluted EPS





$





2.70













$





2.69













$





5.49













$





5.29

















































Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted









63,406

















65,332

















63,733

















65,570































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024













May 31, 2025













May 31, 2024











Net cash provided by operating activities





$





236,536













$





238,339













$





237,944













$





191,469













Purchases of property and equipment









(55,792





)













(60,086





)













(106,410





)













(116,145





)









Free cash flow









180,744

















178,253

















131,534

















75,324













Change in outstanding factoring balances









19,542

















23,634

















28,936

















45,258













Adjusted free cash flow





$





200,286













$





201,887













$





160,470













$





120,582































Forecast

















Three Months Ending August 31, 2025













Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025

















Low













High













Low













High











Revenue





$





2,445,000













$





2,470,000













$





9,720,000













$





9,815,000













Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP









2.4





%













3.4





%













1.0





%













2.0





%









Foreign exchange impact





(1.4





)%









(1.4





)%













—





%













—





%









Constant currency revenue growth









1.0





%













2.0





%













1.0





%













2.0





%



























Forecast

















Three Months Ending August 31, 2025













Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2025

















Low













High













Low













High











Operating income





$





162,200













$





172,200













$





674,500













$





694,500













Amortization of intangibles









110,000

















110,000

















430,500

















430,500













Share-based compensation









27,800

















27,800

















119,000

















119,000













Acquisition-related and integration expenses









15,500

















15,500

















66,000

















66,000













Step-up depreciation









2,500

















2,500

















10,000

















10,000













Non-GAAP operating income





$





318,000













$





328,000













$





1,300,000













$





1,320,000

















(1)



For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024, acquisition-related and integration expenses, including restructuring costs, primarily included integration costs associated with the Company’s combination with Webhelp. These costs primarily include severance and employee-related costs, costs associated with facilities consolidation, including lease terminations to integrate the businesses, and information technology system consolidation costs.











(2)



For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025, debt costs included debt extinguishment costs associated with our restated credit agreement and our voluntary prepayment of a portion of our outstanding term loans.











(3)



For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025, legal settlement costs consist of amounts incurred to settle certain litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business.











(4)



Foreign currency losses (gains), net are included in other expense (income), net and primarily consist of gains and losses recognized on the revaluation and settlement of foreign currency transactions and realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting.











(5)



The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.











(6)



Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. The two-class method is an earnings allocation proportional to the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Restricted stock awards and certain restricted stock units granted to employees are considered participating securities. For the purposes of calculating diluted EPS, net income attributable to participating securities was approximately 4.8% and 3.8% of net income, respectively, for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024 and 4.8% and 3.8% for the six months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024, and was excluded from total net income to calculate net income attributable to common stockholders. In addition, the non-GAAP adjustments allocated to common stockholders were calculated based on the percentage of net income attributable to common stockholders.





