Concentrix Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $42.09 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $66.63 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Concentrix Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $170.3 million or $2.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $2.417 billion from $2.380 billion last year.

Concentrix Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.09 Mln. vs. $66.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $2.417 Bln vs. $2.380 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.80 to $2.91 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.445 - $2.470 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.53 to $11.76 Full year revenue guidance: $9.720 - $9.815 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.