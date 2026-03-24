Concentrix Corporation Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.58 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $70.25 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Concentrix Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $168.15 million or $2.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $2.500 billion from $2.372 billion last year.

Concentrix Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.58 Mln. vs. $70.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $2.500 Bln vs. $2.372 Bln last year.

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