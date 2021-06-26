Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Second-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) recently reported its second-quarter numbers. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.4b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Concentrix surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.57 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Concentrix after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:CNXC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Concentrix's three analysts is for revenues of US$5.47b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 62% to US$6.31. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.39b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.31 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$176, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Concentrix at US$182 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$170. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Concentrix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 25% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.4% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 15% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Concentrix is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Concentrix analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Concentrix that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.