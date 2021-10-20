Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNXC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $184.74, the dividend yield is .14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNXC was $184.74, representing a -0.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $185.95 and a 130.93% increase over the 52 week low of $80.

CNXC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). CNXC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.59. Zacks Investment Research reports CNXC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.57%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cnxc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNXC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNXC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 0.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CNXC at 4.38%.

