Concentrix Corporation Announces Participation in Upcoming Investment Conferences

Concentrix Corporation will participate in several upcoming investor conferences throughout May and June 2025.

Concentrix Corporation announced that its senior management team will participate in several upcoming conferences, including the J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 13, the 19th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on May 29, the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 3, and the BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference on June 4. At each conference, Concentrix will present and host investor meetings. Presentations will be available on the Concentrix investor relations website. Concentrix is a Fortune 500 company that provides integrated technology and services solutions to help clients address their business challenges across various industries.

Concentrix Corporation will participate in several high-profile conferences, showcasing its commitment to engaging with investors and the financial community.

Presentations and investor meetings at these conferences provide an opportunity for Concentrix to highlight its services and innovations to potential investors and stakeholders.

The announcement positions Concentrix as an active player in the technology and services sector, bolstering its visibility among industry leaders and potential clients.

The accessibility of presentations on the investor relations page demonstrates transparency and a proactive approach to investor communication.

Potential over-reliance on investor conferences may indicate a lack of new product announcements or innovations during this period.



Frequent investor meetings may create the perception that the company is focusing on short-term stock performance rather than long-term growth strategies.



Limited details about the company's performance or future outlook in the press release could lead to investor uncertainty or concerns.

What conferences is Concentrix participating in 2025?

Concentrix will participate in multiple conferences, including J.P. Morgan, Barrington Research, Baird, and BofA Securities.

When is Concentrix's presentation at the J.P. Morgan conference?

Concentrix's presentation at the J.P. Morgan conference is scheduled for May 13, 2025, at 3:50pm ET.

Where can I find Concentrix's investor presentations?

Investor presentations can be accessed on Concentrix's investor relations page under “Events and Presentations” at their website.

What is the focus of Concentrix Corporation?

Concentrix focuses on providing technology and services that power business transformations for global brands across various industries.

How can I contact Concentrix's investor relations?

You can contact Sara Buda at Concentrix's investor relations via email at sara.buda@concentrix.com or call (617) 331-0955.

$CNXC insiders have traded $CNXC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER DUHA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 108,843 shares for an estimated $5,274,970 .

. CORMAC J TWOMEY (EVP, Global Ops & Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $147,975 .

. CHRISTOPHER A CALDWELL (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,000

KATHRYN HAYLEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,110

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $CNXC stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEWARK, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Concentrix Corporation



(NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced that members of its senior management team will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:







Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – Tuesday May 13, 2025, at the Westin Boston Seaport Hotel in Boston, MA. Concentrix will present at 3:50pm ET and host investor meetings.



Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference – Thursday, May 29, 2025. Concentrix will host investor meetings.



Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City. Concentrix will present at 11:25am ET and will host investor meetings.



BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference – Wednesday June 4, 2025, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Concentrix will present at 4:00pm PT and will host investor meetings.







Any related presentations will be accessible on the



investor relations page



of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at



https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations



.







