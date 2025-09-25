Markets
Concentrix Corporation Announces Climb In Q3 Profit

September 25, 2025 — 08:11 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $88.11 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $16.63 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Concentrix Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $183.23 million or $2.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $2.483 billion from $2.387 billion last year.

Concentrix Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $88.11 Mln. vs. $16.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $2.483 Bln vs. $2.387 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.85 - $2.96 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.525 Bln-$2.550 Bl Full year EPS guidance: $11.11 - $11.23 Full year revenue guidance: $9.798 Bln-$9.823 Bl

