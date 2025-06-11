Concentrix Corporation to Announce Fiscal Q2 2025 Financial Results on June 26, 2025

Concentrix Corporation will announce Q2 2025 financial results on June 26, with a conference call for discussion.

Quiver AI Summary

Concentrix Corporation will announce its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results on June 26, 2025, after the market closes. On the same day, the company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results with investors. The live call will be accessible in listen-only mode on the Concentrix Investor Relations website, with a replay available afterward. Concentrix, a Fortune 500 company, specializes in providing technology and services solutions to over 2,000 clients globally, aiming to help companies simplify their operations and enhance interactions using advanced technology and industry expertise.

Potential Positives

Concentrix Corporation is set to announce its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

The planned conference call and webcast for discussing financial results demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with the investment community.

As a Fortune 500® company, Concentrix's position underscores its prominence and stability in the technology and services sector.

The company highlights its extensive use of advanced technology and solutions, reflecting a strong focus on innovation and adaptability in addressing client needs.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Concentrix announce its Q2 2025 financial results?

Concentrix will announce its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, June 26, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Concentrix conference call on June 26, 2025?

The conference call is scheduled for 5:00 pm Eastern Time on June 26, 2025.

Where can I listen to the Concentrix conference call?

The conference call will be available in listen-only mode on the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Concentrix website following the event.

What is Concentrix Corporation known for?

Concentrix is a global technology and services leader, providing integrated solutions to help clients solve business challenges across various industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CNXC Insider Trading Activity

$CNXC insiders have traded $CNXC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER DUHA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 108,843 shares for an estimated $5,274,970 .

. CORMAC J TWOMEY (EVP, Global Ops & Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $153,930 .

. CHRISTOPHER A CALDWELL (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,000

KATHRYN HAYLEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,110

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CNXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $CNXC stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWARK, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, plans to announce its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results that same evening on



Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time



.





The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at



https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations







A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.







About us: Powering a World That Works







Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500



®



company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.









Investor Contact







:







Sara Buda





Investor Relations





Concentrix Corporation





sara.buda@concentrix.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.