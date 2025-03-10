Concentrix Corporation to Announce Fiscal Q1 2025 Financial Results on March 26, 2025

Concentrix Corporation will announce fiscal Q1 2025 results on March 26 and host a related conference call.

Concentrix Corporation announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results on March 26, 2025, after market close. The company will also conduct a conference call and webcast for investors at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results. The webcast will be available in a listen-only format in the Investor Relations section of Concentrix's website, with a replay accessible afterward. Concentrix, a Fortune 500 company, is recognized as a leading global technology and services provider, delivering integrated solutions for over 2,000 clients across various industries. For further inquiries, investors can contact Sara Buda in Investor Relations.

$CNXC Insider Trading Activity

$CNXC insiders have traded $CNXC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER A CALDWELL (President and CEO) sold 9,823 shares for an estimated $517,708

CORMAC J TWOMEY (EVP, Global Ops & Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,044 shares for an estimated $196,390 .

. KATHRYN HAYLEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,110

$CNXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $CNXC stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEWARK, Calif., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, plans to announce its fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results that same evening on



Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time



The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at:





About us: Powering a World That Works







Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.









Investor Contact







Sara Buda





Investor Relations





Concentrix Corporation





sara.buda@concentrix.com



