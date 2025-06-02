Concentrix Corporation Achieves Ranking of #426 on Fortune 500® List for 2025

Concentrix Corporation ranks #426 on the Fortune 500® list, reflecting its growth and client trust.

Concentrix Corporation has announced its placement on the Fortune 500 list for the second consecutive year, ranking #426 based on its 2024 revenue, an improvement from #499 in the previous year. This achievement reflects the company's growth as a leading partner for intelligent transformation among major brands. CEO Chris Caldwell expressed pride in this recognition, crediting it to the trust of clients and the dedication of Concentrix's employees. The company also garnered multiple awards for technology innovation and company culture in the past year. Concentrix serves over 2,000 clients across more than 70 countries, emphasizing its role as a global provider of integrated business solutions. For further details, visit the company's website.

Concentrix Corporation has secured a spot on the Fortune 500® list for the second consecutive year, moving up from #499 to #426, which highlights its growth and market significance.

The advancement in ranking indicates the company’s robust financial performance and strategic leadership as a leading global integrated business solutions partner.

Recognition for multiple awards in technology innovation and AI-powered solutions reinforces Concentrix's commitment to excellence and its position in the tech industry.

The company was named #1 on the Inspiring Workplaces Global Top 100 list, showcasing its outstanding company culture and ability to attract and retain talent.

Despite advancing in the Fortune 500 rankings, the company remains at a relatively low position (#426), indicating that while growth has occurred, it may still face significant challenges compared to larger competitors.

The press release does not provide specific financial figures or detailed performance metrics that justify the ranking, which may leave stakeholders questioning the basis of the achievement.

The reliance on external awards and recognition rather than concrete financial data could suggest that the company's internal performance metrics may not be as strong as the PR depicts.

What is the recent Fortune 500 ranking for Concentrix?

Concentrix is ranked #426 on the Fortune 500 list for 2025, advancing from #499 the previous year.

How did Concentrix achieve its Fortune 500 ranking?

The company achieved this ranking through sustained growth and a strong performance in technology and integrated business solutions.

What awards has Concentrix received for its innovations?

Concentrix has received multiple awards for technology innovation and AI-powered solutions from Brandon Hall, Globee®, and Golden Bridge.

How many clients does Concentrix serve globally?

Concentrix serves over 2,000 clients across more than 70 countries around the world.

Where can I find more information about Concentrix?

More information about Concentrix can be found on their official website at https://www.concentrix.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$CNXC Insider Trading Activity

$CNXC insiders have traded $CNXC stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OLIVIER DUHA has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 108,843 shares for an estimated $5,274,970 .

. CORMAC J TWOMEY (EVP, Global Ops & Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $125,400 .

. CHRISTOPHER A CALDWELL (President and CEO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,000

KATHRYN HAYLEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,110

$CNXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $CNXC stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Copyright



©



2025 Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries.



All rights reserved.



