Is Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Concentra Group (CON) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Concentra Group is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 986 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Concentra Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CON's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CON has gained about 3.3% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.3%. As we can see, Concentra Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Boston Scientific (BSX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.3%.

The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific's current year EPS has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Concentra Group belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.4% so far this year, meaning that CON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Boston Scientific belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 84-stock industry is currently ranked #152. The industry has moved +6.1% year to date.

Concentra Group and Boston Scientific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

