Is Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Concentra Group (CON) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Concentra Group is one of 1003 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Concentra Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CON's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CON has returned 2.6% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -5.5%. This shows that Concentra Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Fresenius (FMS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.9%.

For Fresenius, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Concentra Group belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.3% so far this year, so CON is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Fresenius, however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 86-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved -12.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Concentra Group and Fresenius. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

