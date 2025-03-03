Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $21.51 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $27.84 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $465.04 million from $440.74 million last year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

