Concentra Expands In Tennessee With New Chattanooga Medical Center

(RTTNews) - Concentra (CON), the nation's leading provider of occupational medicine, has opened a new medical center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Located at 1206 Broad Street, Suite 106, the new facility, Concentra Chattanooga Downtown, aims to improve healthcare access for local employers and their workforce.

The new center will offer a range of employer-focused services, including injury care, physical therapy, drug testing, DOT physicals, pre-employment exams, and more. Concentra Telemed, the company's proprietary telemedicine platform, will also provide remote care for minor work-related injuries.

According to Janet Cobb, MD, Senior Vice President of Medical Operations, the Chattanooga expansion enhances Concentra's regional footprint and strengthens ties with employers by providing more care access points for employees.

With over 620 locations nationwide, Concentra continues to lead in occupational health and urgent care. The Chattanooga facility reinforces its presence in Tennessee and supports its mission to deliver efficient, high-quality medical services tailored to workplace needs.

