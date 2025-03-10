News & Insights

Concentra Expands In Miami With Acquisition Of Physicians Health Center And OM Management

March 10, 2025 — 02:06 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Concentra - the operating company under Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) Monday announced that it has acquired the assets of Physicians Health Center and OM Management, expanding its presence in Miami.

The acquired PHC locations have been rebranded under the Concentra name, including sites in Miami Airport, Hialeah East, Florida City, South Miami, and Miami Gardens. Additionally, the OM Management corporate office will now serve as a satellite office for Concentra's CMCA group.

Dr. Janet Cobb, Concentra's Senior Vice President of Medical Operations, emphasized that this acquisition will enhance employer access to Concentra's services in Miami.

The newly added centers will provide work injury care, physical therapy, drug testing, DOT physical exams, and other employer-focused health services, with telemedicine options available through Concentra Telemed.

This expansion strengthens Concentra's footprint, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality occupational health services across its nationwide network of 620 locations.

CON is currently trading at $21.93 or 1.33% lower on the NYSE.

