Concentra (CON) Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%

Concentra Group Parent (NYSE:CON), the United States' largest operator of occupational health centers, released its Q2 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The most notable news was that revenue (GAAP) reached $550.8 million, Revenue (GAAP) beat consensus estimates, while adjusted earnings per share of $0.37 (non-GAAP) fell slightly below expectations. Profitability showed pressure from higher expenses, particularly interest tied to recent acquisitions and debt moves. However, management raised its full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets, indicating confidence in continued growth, even as margins came under near-term pressure. Overall, the quarter was defined by robust revenue expansion, successful integration of acquisitions, and ongoing investment in scale, offset by rising general and administrative costs and interest expenses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.37 $0.38 $0.49 (24.5%) Revenue (GAAP) $550.8 million $537.4 million $477.9 million 15.2% Adjusted EBITDA $115.0 million $101.6 million 13.2% Net Income (GAAP) $46.2 million $53.1 million (12.9%) Cash Flow from Operations $88.4 million $70.4 million 25.6%

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Concentra Group Parent operates a network of occupational health centers and onsite health clinics, providing workplace medical services across the United States. Its centers cater mainly to employers seeking work-related injury treatment, physical exams, drug testing, and other employer health services. A smaller portion of the business involves consumer health visits by individuals.

The company’s recent strategy centers on aggressively expanding its national footprint through acquisitions, growing its service network, and strengthening relationships with employer customers. Success depends on maintaining high-quality patient care, operational efficiency, integrating new clinics, and leveraging scale. Financial flexibility from its 2024 initial public offering and subsequent debt arrangements also supports its ability to pursue growth opportunities and manage its balance sheet prudently.

Quarterly Highlights and Key Developments

Revenue (GAAP) climbed 15.2% compared to Q2 2024, with GAAP revenue beating estimated consensus by $13.45 million. This revenue surge was driven by a combination of organic growth and the integration of recently acquired clinics, such as those from Nova Medical Centers and Pivot Onsite Innovations. The company operates 628 occupational health centers, up from 547 at the end of Q2 2024, and 406 onsite health clinics, up sharply from 154 as of Q2 2024. Management noted that “acquisitions and our broader development efforts” are feeding directly into revenue growth and operational reach, with more than 1,000 total locations and approximately 215,000 employer customers.

Patient visits grew 9.5% to 3.52 million, outstripping the increase in center count. Revenue per visit increased 4.4% to $145.92. Distinctions among service types are notable: workers’ compensation visits saw revenue per visit rise 5.4% year over year, while employer health services posted a 3.1% increase per visit. Onsite health clinic revenue surged by 45.3% from the prior-year quarter, a direct result of integrating the Pivot Onsite Innovations business, which alone added over 240 onsite health clinics.

Profitability metrics showed pressure due to rising expenses tied to acquisitions and debt refinancing. The adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) slipped to 20.9% from 21.3% in Q2 2024. Net income (GAAP) declined to $46.2 million, which management attributed to higher interest costs from the post-IPO recapitalization. General and administrative costs jumped 43.7% from the prior year (GAAP), partially due to one-time items like $2.83 million in direct acquisition costs and $1.36 million in separation transition costs.

Segment performance was mixed beneath the headline results. Employer services segment revenue increased by 13.7% to $174.3 million compared to Q2 2024. Meanwhile, the consumer health portion, which is a small segment, saw a 6.4% decline in visits. Its largest employer client accounts for approximately 3% of total occupational health center revenue as of FY2024, and the top 1,000 employer customers make up approximately 37% of occupational health center revenue as of 2024. There were no major changes to dividend policy, but the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share for shareholders of record as of August 21, 2025.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Management raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion for FY2025, and lifted its adjusted EBITDA target to $420 million to $430 million for FY2025. Capital expenditure and leverage targets remained unchanged for FY2025. The company now projects adjusted net income of $165 million to $172 million for FY2025, having delivered $89.9 million in adjusted net income attributable to the company for the first half of 2025. Concentra reaffirmed its goal of reducing net leverage to approximately 3.5x by the end of 2025 and below 3.0x by the end of 2026, indicating a continued focus on debt reduction.

For the quarters ahead, investors should monitor progress on further integration of newly acquired centers, which management expects will contribute to increased top-line growth and operational efficiencies. Special attention is warranted on general and administrative expenses (GAAP), which rose sharply by 43.7%. The company’s ability to deliver against its updated guidance will depend on maintaining growth in patient visits and employer relationships, effectively managing acquisition-related costs, and executing on its deleveraging strategy. NYSE:CON currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share, as declared by the Board of Directors on August 6, 2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

