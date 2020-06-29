Conagra's Swiss Miss Brand Partners Lucky Charms On New Hot Cocoa - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Food company Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (CAG) hot cocoa brand, Swiss Miss, is partnering with Lucky Charms on Magically Delicious Hot Cocoa. This new hot cocoa includes all the iconic Lucky Charms marshmallows including hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers and blue moons, unicorns, rainbows, and tasty red balloons.

The introduction of Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa with Lucky Charms is the first co-branded innovation on the Swiss Miss brand. Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa with Lucky Charms is arriving on store shelves now with a suggested retail price of $2.99.

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa with Lucky Charms Marshmallows is made with real nonfat milk and premium cocoa. This delicious hot drink has 180 calories per serving and comes in packages of 6 pre-portioned servings. The hot cocoa has the timeless flavor that moms know, and the fun marshmallows kids love.

