Conagra's (CAG) Pricing & Innovation Aid, Inflated Costs Hurt

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG has been encountering cost inflation for a while now, though pressure has been easing of late, with inflation-justified pricing actions being a major help. The company is also benefiting from strength in its frozen & snacks categories.



Conagra has been strongly committed to undertaking innovation, which is the key to the company’s success. Prudent innovations have been helping CAG modernize its portfolio and meet consumers’ changing needs aptly. However, costs associated with innovation are a threat to profits.

Pricing – a Key Driver

Conagra’s efficient pricing initiatives have been offering respite amid cost headwinds. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the price/mix improved by 9.9% and aided the organic sales growth of 2.2%. The favorable price/mix was backed by CAG’s inflation-induced pricing actions.



The price/mix rose 9.1%, 10.4%, 13.8% and 9.3% in the Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International and Foodservice segments, respectively. The continuation of these upsides is likely to work well for Conagra.



For fiscal 2024, organic net sales are anticipated to rise nearly 1% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Frozen & Snacks Categories Appear Strong

Conagra has been focusing its innovation on the frozen and snacks categories in particular. On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023earnings call management stated that the frozen and snacks categories have improved 9% and 8%, respectively, over the past four years. Together, these categories form about 70% of the company’s domestic retail dollar sales.



Growth in the frozen category reflects the strength of the company’s brands and the effective execution of the Conagra Way playbook. In the fourth quarter, Conagra saw an improved share in multi-serve meals, frozen sides and frozen breakfast sausage. In fiscal 2023 (a year of considerable pricing), seven out of the company’s top 10 frozen product categories either held or increased the unit share.



Moving to snacks, Conagra’s two biggest snacking platforms — meat snacks and microwave popcorn — witnessed an increased unit share in fiscal 2023. Management expects fiscal 2024 results to benefit from the company’s investments in innovation in these categories.

Cost Woes Matter

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Conagra’s adjusted gross margin was partly hurt by the effects of the cost of goods sold inflation (including adverse commodity positions) and unfavorable operating leverage. Management expects net cost of goods sold inflation of nearly 3% in fiscal 2024.



Adjusted SG&A expenses, excluding advertising and promotional (A&P) costs, increased 24.3% to $301 million in the quarter due to higher incentive compensations, and greater supply chain and technology investments. A&P costs came in at $69 million, up 49.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Management expects increased investments in A&P as well as SG&A in fiscal 2024 to facilitate innovation.



For fiscal 2024, management envisions an adjusted EPS in the range of $2.70-$2.75. This indicates a decline from the adjusted EPS of $2.77 recorded in fiscal 2023. This is likely to result from higher investments in innovation and increased interest expenses.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have decreased 15.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 8.2%.

