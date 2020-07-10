Conagra's (CAG) New Products to Boost its Natural Offerings

With evolving consumer food preferences, Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG is investing in consumer-focused innovation as well as enhancing the natural and organic product portfolio to boost sales. In this context, the company announced plans to launch more than 24 different types of products by this summer. The entire assortment is in sync with evolving trends such as plant-based meals as well as keto-friendly diets. Moreover, the new launch comes at a time when consumers are resorting to at-home consumption to fight the novel coronavirus.



Demand for plant- based items is thriving as a result of increasing health awareness. Apart from vegans and vegetarians, even flexitarians prefer plant-based items. Notably, management highlighted that over 40% of the people in the United States are keen on introducing this healthy alternative to their diet. Conagra is floating several new products in the plant-based category under brands like Gardein, Birds Eye, Marie Callender's and Healthy Choice. Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Jerky, Birds Eye Meatless Lasagna with Gardein Plant-Based Protein and Gardein Plant-Based Soups will be among the product launches.





Moving on, Conagra is introducing several products under brands like EVOL and Blake's. These products will cater to people who prefer keto-friendly and low-carb diet. Moreover, consumers looking for gluten-free or all-vegan products can also purchase these items. Blake's Gluten Free Mac, EVOL Pizza and Cheese and Healthy Choice Bone Broth Soups will be among the few products to be launched in this category.



Well, the coronavirus pandemic led to a shift in consumer’s eating patterns. Management suggests that people prefer eating a number of small meals compared with three standard meals per day. Incidentally, Conagra announced its plans to launch several items in the snacks category under brands like Orville Redenbacher's, nack Pack and Slim Jim. Apart from these, the company is on track to launch restaurant style meals under brands including P.F. Chang's over the next few months.



We believe that, Conagra’s newly unveiled pipeline of products will help this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company boost sales and capture market share in the forthcoming periods. Shares of the company have gained 11.2% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 8.6%.



