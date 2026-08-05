Is Conagra Stock Worth Buying as Low Valuation Meets Weak Growth?

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG presents a difficult value decision. The stock’s discounted forward earnings multiple offers a measure of downside support, but fiscal 2027 guidance points to lower sales, margins and earnings.



The central question is whether the low valuation already reflects the operating reset or whether weak demand, pricing pressure and high leverage leave room for further disappointment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conagra’s Cheap Multiple Masks an Earnings Reset

Conagra trades below its five-year median forward earnings multiple and at a discount to its sub-industry, sector and the S&P 500. That relative cheapness may attract value-oriented investors, particularly after the stock’s prolonged de-rating.



The discount is paired with a weaker earnings base. Management expects fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.40-$1.50 per share, down from $1.72 in fiscal 2026. A lower multiple is less reassuring when the denominator is still falling.

CAG Faces Another Year of Sales Contraction

Organic net sales are projected to decline 1%-3% in fiscal 2027 after slipping 0.4% in fiscal 2026. The outlook reflects continued pressure across packaged-food categories and an operating plan that prioritizes rebuilding profitability over defending every unit of volume.



Recovery is unlikely to be uniform. Frozen meals and selected snack platforms are showing better momentum, but mature grocery categories remain vulnerable to cautious consumer spending and price elasticity. That mix could postpone a broad-based sales inflection.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conagra Pricing May Protect Profit but Hurt Volume

Management plans additional inflation-justified pricing, with particular emphasis on frozen products. Combined with productivity of more than 4% of cost of goods sold, the actions are intended to stabilize margins and fund higher brand and supply-chain investment.



The trade-off is demand. Conagra expects fiscal 2027 volumes to decline at a mid-single-digit rate and has assumed larger-than-historical elasticities, especially in frozen. Higher shelf prices could weaken household penetration and retailer velocity before advertising and innovation begin to offset the pressure.

Leverage Limits CAG’s Room to Maneuver

Conagra ended fiscal 2026 with $7.1 billion of net debt and a net leverage ratio of 3.83 times. Management expects leverage of about four times at the end of fiscal 2027, even with most discretionary cash directed toward debt reduction.



Capital expenditures are set to rise to roughly $550 million from $423 million as the company modernizes its supply chain and supports Project Catalyst. Lower earnings and heavier investment reduce near-term flexibility, although the 50% dividend reduction should free about $335 million of annual cash.

Frozen and Snacks Offer Conagra a Counterweight

Conagra gained volume share in frozen single-serve meals, frozen multi-serve meals, frozen vegetables, meat snacks, seeds and pudding in the fourth quarter. Advertising is expected to rise 14% in fiscal 2027, with frozen meals and meat snacks receiving particular support.



These platforms provide a credible counterweight, but they must carry more of the portfolio while weaker staples are managed for cash. General Mills, Inc. GIS is also increasing efficiency and brand support as it works to improve organic growth, while The Kraft Heinz Company KHC has emphasized investment behind priority brands. Their actions show that Conagra’s reset is part of a broader packaged-food battle for relevance and value.

CAG’s Bearish Signal Tempers Its Value Appeal

Conagra’s low valuation alone is not enough to make the stock attractive today. The earnings reset, another year of expected sales contraction and limited balance-sheet flexibility argue for patience until pricing, productivity and investment begin to produce steadier results.



CAG currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), which signals unfavorable near-term earnings estimate revisions. Its Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B support the longer-term valuation case, but the Momentum Score of C and sharp estimate reductions weaken the timing. The stock may suit a watchlist better than a fresh position while the operating reset remains in progress. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.