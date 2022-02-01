Markets
CAG

Conagra Recalls Wish-Bone Thousand Island, Chunky Blue Cheese Dressings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings citing undeclared egg, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 15 oz and 24 oz Wish-Bone Thousand Island dressing, as well as 24 oz Chunky Blue Cheese dressing.

The 15 oz Wish-Bone Thousand Island dressing comes with UPC 0-41321-00645-6, and lot code 4254200620 with best by date of January 31, 2023 and lot code 4254200720 with best by date of February 1, 2023.

The 24 oz Wish-Bone Thousand Island dressing comes with UPC 0-41321-00731-6, lot code 4254201720 and best by date of February 11, 2023.

The 24 oz Chunky Blue Cheese dressing comes with UPC 0-41321-00691-3, lot code 4254201320 and best by date of November 9, 2022.

The recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products.

The agency said the product contains egg, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

However, there have been no reports of illness due to the consumption of these products to date.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised to dispose of it.

In similar recalls citing undeclared egg, Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt last November called back certain Mango Greek Yogurt, and Smilin' Bob's in last October recalled a limited amount of Original Smoked Fish Dip products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular