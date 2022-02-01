Conagra Recalls Wish-Bone Thousand Island, Chunky Blue Cheese Dressings

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings citing undeclared egg, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 15 oz and 24 oz Wish-Bone Thousand Island dressing, as well as 24 oz Chunky Blue Cheese dressing.

The 15 oz Wish-Bone Thousand Island dressing comes with UPC 0-41321-00645-6, and lot code 4254200620 with best by date of January 31, 2023 and lot code 4254200720 with best by date of February 1, 2023.

The 24 oz Wish-Bone Thousand Island dressing comes with UPC 0-41321-00731-6, lot code 4254201720 and best by date of February 11, 2023.

The 24 oz Chunky Blue Cheese dressing comes with UPC 0-41321-00691-3, lot code 4254201320 and best by date of November 9, 2022.

The recall does not impact any other Wish-Bone or Conagra Brands products.

The agency said the product contains egg, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

However, there have been no reports of illness due to the consumption of these products to date.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised to dispose of it.

In similar recalls citing undeclared egg, Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt last November called back certain Mango Greek Yogurt, and Smilin' Bob's in last October recalled a limited amount of Original Smoked Fish Dip products.

