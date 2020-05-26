Conagra Recalls Chicken, Turkey Bowl Products For Small Rocks

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 276,872 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products, citing the presence of extraneous materials specifically small rocks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced in a statement.

The latest recall is an expansion to the Russellville, Arkansas-based company's earlier recall in April of around 130,763 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products for the same concerns.

The company expanded the recall after receiving additional consumer complaints about rocks being in the products. However, there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The latest recall includes Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls, Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls, and Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls.

The affected items were produced at two different establishments on various dates. The best buy dates ranges from October 25, October 26 and December 1. These products were shipped to retail locations across the nation and exported to Canada.

FSIS urged consumers to throw away the recalled products or return to the place of purchase.

The recall is classified as Class I, which indicates "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

In similar incidents, Amity Packing Company Inc. in January recalled around 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef products for possible presence of clear, thin pliable plastic.

