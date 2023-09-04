ConAgra Recalls Banquet Brand Frozen Chicken Strips Entrees

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling around 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.

The recall involves 8.9-oz. carton containing one entree of "BANQUET CHICKEN STRIPS MEAL" with best if used by "DEC 11 2024," "JAN 01 2025," or "JAN 07 2025" and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820.

The frozen chicken strips entrees were produced on June 20, July 11, and July 17, 2023. The recalled products, with establishment number "EST. P-9", were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also sold online.

The recall was initiated after the Marshall, Missouri -based firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product. The consumption of the product had caused an oral injury.

There are no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products to date.

Over concern that some product may be in consumers' freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return the products to the place of purchase.

Conagra Brands in mid June had recalled around 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd's pie products citing possible contamination with clear, flexible plastic. The company in late January also had recalled about 2.58 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products citing a packaging defect.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.