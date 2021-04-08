Conagra quarterly sales beat on at-home eating boom

Adds net income numbers, background

April 8 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N reported better-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as customers cooking more at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic stocked up their pantries with the packaged food company's products.

Conagra's business has been benefiting from rising at-home consumption during the health crisis as lockdowns and other social-distancing restrictions push people to cook more at home.

The restrictions have especially lifted demand for packaged foods with long shelf lives, such as Chef Boyardee Pastas and Birds Eye Frozen vegetables.

Conagra's sales of groceries and snacks rose 10.8% in the third quarter, while sales of frozen foods jumped 11.7%.

Net sales rose 8.5% to $2.77 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 28, beating analysts' estimates of $2.72 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.