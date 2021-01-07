Conagra forecasts sales growth in current quarter

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N forecast current-quarter organic sales growth of 6% to 8% on Thursday, betting on demand for frozen dinners, cake mixes and gourmet popcorns as consumers cook and snack more at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, known for Slim Jim beef jerky and Birds Eye frozen vegetables, reported sales rise of 6.2% to nearly $3 billion for the second quarter ended Nov. 29.

