ConAgra Foods (CAG) Declares $0.33 Dividend

ConAgra Foods said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $37.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.10%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 4.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1587 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConAgra Foods. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAG is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 441,112K shares. The put/call ratio of CAG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConAgra Foods is $42.33. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 12.52% from its latest reported closing price of $37.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ConAgra Foods is $12,307MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQAL - Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. holds 75K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

C2C Wealth Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

JPUS - JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Ossiam holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 33.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 59.22% over the last quarter.

Conagra Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America'sleading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.