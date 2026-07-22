A Conagra Executive's 7,849-Share Disposal Lands Amid a 50% Dividend Cut

Key Points

This disposition involved 7,849 shares with a total value of about $112,100 based on a weighted average price of $14.28 per share.

The transaction was non-discretionary, executed to cover tax obligations following the scheduled vesting of restricted stock units, and does not reflect the insider's view on the stock.

McGough maintains a significant equity position consisting of about 250,100 shares held directly and 111,700 shares held indirectly through a trust and by his spouse.

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Thomas M. McGough, the chief operating officer of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), reported a sale of 7,849 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026 and July 19, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$112,100 Shares sold 7,849 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~250,100 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~111,700 Post-transaction value $5.31 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($14.28).

Key questions

Was this a discretionary market transaction?

No, the disposal was a sell-to-cover transaction intended to satisfy tax withholding requirements triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) granted in July 2023 and July 2025.

No, the disposal was a sell-to-cover transaction intended to satisfy tax withholding requirements triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) granted in July 2023 and July 2025. What was the nature of the underlying equity award?

The transaction followed the partial vesting of RSUs, where each unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock upon meeting service-based conditions.

The transaction followed the partial vesting of RSUs, where each unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock upon meeting service-based conditions. How is the executive's indirect ownership structured?

Of the roughly 111,700 shares held indirectly, 111,303 shares are held by a trust, and 400 shares are held by McGough's spouse.

Of the roughly 111,700 shares held indirectly, 111,303 shares are held by a trust, and 400 shares are held by McGough's spouse. What is the executive's remaining total beneficial interest?

Including both direct and indirect holdings, McGough retains 361,787 shares with a market value of $5.31 million based on the transaction-date pricing.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-20) $14.66 Market Capitalization $7.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.3 billion Net Income (TTM) -$1.9 billion

Company Snapshot

Conagra Brands manufactures and distributes a diverse portfolio of packaged food products across North America, including grocery items, snacks, refrigerated and frozen foods, with revenue generation primarily derived from retail distribution channels and foodservice operations.

The company operates through a segmented business model consisting of Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice divisions, enabling targeted product development and market penetration across distinct consumer categories and distribution channels.

Conagra serves retail consumers through major supermarket and convenience store networks, as well as institutional foodservice customers, including restaurants and food service distributors, positioning itself across both consumer-facing and business-to-business market segments.

Conagra Brands is a leading North American packaged food manufacturer with an $11.3 billion revenue base and a diversified product portfolio spanning multiple consumer categories. The company leverages its established distribution infrastructure and subsidiary brands to maintain competitive positioning within the defensive consumer staples sector, though recent financial performance reflects operational and market headwinds requiring strategic repositioning.

What this transaction means for investors

The vesting that triggered this filing traces to RSUs granted in July 2023 and July 2025, service-based awards that simply came due, sending 7,849 shares to cover taxes at $14.28. Also, McGough wasn't alone; a cluster of Conagra executives filed similar tax-related dispositions the same week, which points to a shared annual vesting date rather than any coordinated view on the stock. He keeps 361,787 shares worth about $5.3 million, so his exposure is basically intact, for whatever that's worth after a 24% slide over the past year.



That slide has a fresh catalyst. Conagra just closed fiscal 2026 and, alongside the results, halved its dividend to an annualized $0.70 to fund debt reduction and brand investment. Fourth-quarter organic sales were flat, adjusted operating margin fell 215 basis points to 11.7% on roughly 6.5% inflation, and new CEO John Brase guided fiscal 2027 to declining sales and lower earnings of $1.40 to $1.50 per share. On theearnings call Brase said the results reflect "the continued need to take bold action." For long-term investors, this performance and particularly that dividend cut reframes everything. Conagra was a yield story, and management just traded income for a multiyear turnaround with no quick or obvious payoff.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.