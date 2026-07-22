Conagra CEO John Brase Buys 35,000 Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors?

Key Points

The transaction involved 35,000 shares at a weighted average price of $14.59 per share, totaling ~$511,000 on July 17, 2026.

This acquisition established the insider's entire direct equity stake, as the position increased from zero to 35,000 shares.

The purchase was executed directly by John P. Brase, and no indirect holdings or derivative securities were reported in this filing.

This capital commitment occurred following a period of price compression, with the stock having returned -25% over the 12 months ending on the July 17, 2026 transaction date.

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John P. Brase, President and CEO of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), purchased 35,000 shares of common stock on July 17, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares purchased 35,000 Transaction value $511,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 35,000 Post-transaction value $499,800.00

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($14.59); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($14.28).

Key questions

How significant is this purchase relative to the insider's current equity?

This transaction represents 100% of John P. Brase's current direct ownership in the company, as the executive held no prior direct shares before this purchase.

This transaction represents 100% of John P. Brase's current direct ownership in the company, as the executive held no prior direct shares before this purchase. What was the execution price relative to the market close on the transaction date?

The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of $14.59 per share, while the stock closed at $14.28 on the July 17, 2026 transaction date.

The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of $14.59 per share, while the stock closed at $14.28 on the July 17, 2026 transaction date. What is the company's current financial and market standing?

Conagra Brands maintains a market capitalization of $7.0 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $11.3 billion, though it recorded a net loss of $1.9 billion over the same period.

Conagra Brands maintains a market capitalization of $7.0 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $11.3 billion, though it recorded a net loss of $1.9 billion over the same period. How has the stock performed since the transaction?

As of the July 20, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $14.66, representing a marginal increase from the insider's entry price of $14.59.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-20) $14.66 Market Capitalization $7.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.3 billion Net Income (TTM) -$1.9 billion

Company Snapshot

Conagra Brands manufactures and distributes a diverse portfolio of packaged food products across North America, including non-perishable grocery items, snacks, refrigerated foods, and frozen products, generating revenue through retail and foodservice distribution channels.

The company operates through four primary business segments—Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice—which collectively serve retail customers, foodservice operators, and institutional buyers across multiple distribution channels.

Conagra's primary customers include major retail grocery chains, convenience stores, foodservice operators, and institutional food buyers, with products positioned across mainstream consumer and value-oriented market segments.

Conagra Brands is a major North American packaged foods manufacturer with approximately $11.3 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue and a market capitalization of $7 billion, employing 18,300 individuals across its operations. The company maintains a diversified product portfolio spanning multiple food categories and distribution channels, positioning it as a significant player in the consumer defensive sector. Despite recent market headwinds reflected in a 25% one-year share price decline, Conagra's scale and established market presence provide a foundation for its competitive positioning in the packaged foods industry.

What this transaction means for investors

There are many reasons an insider may sell shares in a company, some of which have nothing to do with their outlook for the share price.

But there is just one reason an insider buys: they expect the price to go up.

In that light, John Brase’s purchase of his first shares in ConAgra is a positive. And studies show that insider purchases are predictive of a share price gain in the next 30 days most of the time. However, tempering the bullishness of the purchase is the fact that Brase became CEO of ConAgra this spring. Buying shares in the company is something to be expected, to be frank.

ConAgra is facing headwinds from rising commodity costs that force it to push through price increases to consumers, which means, in all likelihood, people will buy less. Wall Street sees ConAgra’s revenue declining in the current fiscal year, 2027.

But in the longer term, there is hope that Brase’s turnaround plan for the business will come to fruition, and make his shares, and those of everyone else invested in the business, rise. His focus for the current year is to invest millions in brand awareness so consumers feel greater affinity for ConAgra’s brands, as well as to invest some $125 million in supply chain resilience to ensure better costs and availability in the future. Longer term , ConAgra want to simplify its array of brands and products, and is currently shifting to focus more on meats and savory snacks, in line with consumer trends.

In short, Brase’s share purchase may not be a signal to pile into ConAgra shares right now, but it’s a sign of faith in the business from its new leader. That’s always a positive.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.