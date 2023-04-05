Conagra (CAG) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS Guidance Raised

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG delivered third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines advanced year over year and the latter comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Results reflect strength in the company’s brands and the ongoing execution of the Conagra Way playbook. Robust pricing efforts with modest elasticities fueled top-line growth.



The company continued to deliver improved service levels and productivity, which helped it improve the adjusted gross and operating margin, even amid greater-than-expected industry-wide supply-chain hurdles. Every segment registered growth in the adjusted operating profit.



Based on its year-to-date performance, continued business momentum and current operating landscape, Conagra raised its adjusted earnings per share or EPS guidance for fiscal 2023. However, it narrowed its guidance range for organic net sales growth and adjusted operating margin.

Quarter in Detail

Conagra’s quarterly adjusted EPS came in at 76 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents and our estimate of 62 cents. The bottom line increased 31% year over year, mainly due to the higher gross profit.

Conagra Brands Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Conagra Brands price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Conagra Brands Quote

Conagra generated net sales of $3,086.5 million, which advanced 5.9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stood at $3,092.3 million and our estimate was $3,047.9 million. The year-over-year sales increase resulted from higher organic sales, partly negated by currency headwinds (to the tune of 0.2%).



Organic net sales rose 6.1% due to a price/mix, increasing 15.1%. The price/mix was backed by the company’s inflation-induced pricing actions. The upside was somewhat negated by volumes, which dropped 9%, affected by the elasticity effect stemming from pricing actions and supply-chain hurdles.



The adjusted gross profit jumped 23.9% to $869 million. The adjusted gross margin expanded 409 basis points to 28.1%. Gains from increased organic sales and productivity more than offset the effects of the cost of goods sold inflation (including adverse commodity positions) and unfavorable operating leverage.



Adjusted SG&A expenses, excluding advertising and promotional (A&P) costs, increased 12.4% to $266 million due to higher incentive compensation. A&P costs came in at $81 million, up 23.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Adjusted EBITDA (including equity method investment earnings and the pension and post-retirement non-service income) rose 21.1% to $669 million, mainly led by the higher adjusted gross profit, partly offset by the reduced pension income.

Segment Details

Grocery & Snacks: Quarterly net sales in the segment came in at $1,243.7 million, up 3.7% year over year. Organic net sales also rose 3.7%, with the price/mix up 13.7%, fueled by positive inflation-driven pricing.



Volumes declined 10% due to the elasticity impact of inflation-driven pricing actions and shortages stemming from supply-chain bottlenecks. During the quarter, CAG saw share gains in snacking categories like meat snacks and microwave popcorn as well as staples categories, namely refried beans and Asian sauce and marinades.



Refrigerated & Frozen: Net sales grew 5.6% to $1,307.7 million. Organic sales also rose 5.6% on a price/mix increase of 15.4%. However, volumes were down 9.8% due to the elasticity impacts of pricing and supply-chain headwind-led shortages. The company saw an improved share in plant-based protein, frozen sides and frozen breakfasts.



International: Net sales advanced 7.7% to $259.7 million, reflecting improved organic net sales. However, the adverse impacts of foreign currency translations (to the tune of 1.8%) were a downside. Organic sales rose 9.5%, with the price/mix up 16.5% and volumes down 7%. Volumes were hurt by the elasticity effect from inflation-led pricing.



Foodservice: Sales advanced 17.3% (also organically) to $275.4 million. The price/mix improved 18.5% on favorable inflation-driven pricing. Volumes declined 1.2%, mainly due to the elasticity impact of inflation-driven pricing actions.

Other Updates

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $71.2 million, senior long-term debt, excluding current installments, of $8,081.2 million and total stockholders’ equity of $8,938.3 million.



During the quarter, Conagra paid out a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share.

Guidance

For fiscal 2023, organic net sales are anticipated to rise 7-7.5% now, up from the prior view of 7-8% growth. The adjusted operating margin is anticipated in the band of 15.5-15.6% compared with the 15.3-15.6% projected earlier.



Management now envisions an adjusted EPS in the range of $2.70-$2.75, suggesting 14-17% year-over-year growth. The adjusted EPS growth was earlier expected in the band of $2.60-$2.70, suggesting 10-14% year-over-year growth.



For fiscal 2023, capital expenditures are likely to be about $370 million, interest expenses are expected at roughly $410 million and the adjusted effective tax rate is anticipated at around 24%. Management expects the pension income to be nearly $25 million.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 15.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 12.7%.

Solid Consumer Staple Picks

Some better-ranked consumer staple stocks are Post Holdings POST, General Mills GIS and Beyond Meat BYND.



Post Holdings, which operates as a consumer-packaged goods company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal-year EPS suggests an increase of 111.3% from the year-ago reported number.



General Mills, a branded consumer foods company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. GIS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Mills’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 5.7% and 6.9%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



Beyond Meat, which develops, manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. BYND has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 29.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Beyond Meat’s current fiscal-year earnings suggests an increase of 39.7% from the year-ago reported number.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.