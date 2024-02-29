News & Insights

Markets
CAG

Conagra Brands To Divest Its 51.8% Ownership Stake In India-based Agro Tech Foods

February 29, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) announced Thursday that one of its subsidiaries has entered into a definitive agreement with funds advised by Convergent Finance and Samara Capital to divest its 51.8% ownership stake in Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

Agro Tech Foods is a food company based in Mumbai, India, and listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of any applicable regulatory approvals.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2024. Upon the close of this agreement, Conagra Brands will no longer consolidate the results of Agro Tech Foods in its financial statements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.