Conagra Brands sees up to 13% rise in current-quarter organic sales

June 30 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N said on Tuesday it expected current-quarter organic net sales to rise 10% to 13%, following a 25.8% increase in fourth-quarter net sales, as consumers stocked up on packaged foods during the coronavirus-led lockdowns.

The Chef Boyardee pasta maker also expects to earn 54 cents to 59 cents per share on an adjusted basis in the first quarter.

Net income attributable to Conagra rose 57.7% to 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended May 31.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

