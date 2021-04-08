Markets
CAG

Conagra Brands Sees Q4 Profit In Line With View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) said it expects adjusted earnings per share for the fourth-quarter to be in the range of $0.49 to $0.55. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company projects organic net sales for the fourth-quarter decline in the range of 10% to 12%.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 guidance. It projects annual adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.63 and $2.73, organic net sales growth at a 3-year CAGR ending fiscal 2022 of 1 to 2 percent. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.60 per share.

In the third-quarter, Conagra Brand's net sales increased 8.5% to $2.8 billion. Net sales for the Grocery & Snacks segment increased 10.8% to $1.1 billion in the quarter. Net sales for the Refrigerated & Frozen segment increased 11.7% to $1.2 billion in the quarter. Quarterly net sales for the International segment increased 9.0% to $241 million.

Net sales for the Foodservice segment decreased 17.2% to $194 million in the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular