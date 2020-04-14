Conagra Brands Recalls Healthy Choice Chicken Bowl Products

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling certain Healthy Choice brand Chicken bowl products citing the presence of small rocks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.

The recall involves around 130,763 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products. They include 9.5-oz. cartons containing "Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro" with UPC code 072655001800 and 9.5-oz. cartons containing "Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre" with UPC code 072655003026.

The products were produced on January 23 and have a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada.

The recall was initiated after receiving consumer complaints about rocks being in the products. However, there have been no reports of any adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The recall is classified as Class I, which indicates "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

In recent recalls, Whole Foods Market, the supermarket chain owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, in early March called back select Green Chile Chicken Tamales due to the presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen.

