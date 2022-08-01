Conagra Brands Recalls Frozen Beef Products

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling around 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared egg, a known allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The frozen beef products are labeled as beef and broccoli but contain orange chicken.

The product subject to recall involves 22-oz. plastic bag packages containing "P.F. CHANG'S HOME MENU BEEF & BROCCOLI" with lot code "5006 2146 2012" and "BEST BY MAY 21 2023". They bear establishment number "P115".

These items were produced on May 26 and May 27, 2022, and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The affected product impacts only the P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli product, and does not include any product sold at P.F. Chang's restaurants.

The recall was initiated after the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received two consumer complaints that the beef and broccoli package contained a chicken-based product.

The product contains egg, which is not declared on the product label.

However, the Russellville, Arkansas -based company has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.