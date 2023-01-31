Markets
Conagra Brands Recalls Canned Meat And Poultry Products Due To Packaging Defect

January 31, 2023 — 08:21 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands has recalled about 2.58 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service sad in a statement on Tuesday.

The meat and poultry products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P4247" on the product cans. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Consumers are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

