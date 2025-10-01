Conagra Brands Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $1.70 to $1.85 per share on organic net sales between a decline of 1.0 percent and a growth of 1 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share on a revenue decline of 2.78 percent to $11.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company the company expects cost of goods sold inflation to continue at an elevated level in fiscal 2026. Guidance anticipates core inflation slightly higher than 4%. In addition, the company expects an impact to fiscal 2026 from previously announced U.S. tariffs.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.