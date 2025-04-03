Conagra Brands Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings of about $2.35 per share on organic net sales decline of 2.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.35 per share on a revenue decline of 2.37 percent to $11.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.