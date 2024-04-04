Conagra Brands Reaffirms FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.60 to $2.65 per share on organic net sales decline of 1 to 2 percent.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.60 per share on a revenue decline of 1.6 percent to $12.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

