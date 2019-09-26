Conagra Brands quarterly sales jump 30.3%

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N reported a 30.3% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, citing strong demand for frozen food brands including Banquet, Healthy Choice and Reddi-Wip.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $173.8 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 25, from $178.2 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.39 billion from $1.83 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

