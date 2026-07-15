Conagra Brands Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) executives said the packaged-food company is pursuing a more balanced strategy for fiscal 2027, emphasizing margin stabilization, increased brand and supply chain investment, and a more focused portfolio after a period of pressure from inflation and complexity.

During the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings Q&A call, newly appointed CEO John Brase said Conagra is taking steps to create more flexibility in its capital allocation, including a dividend reduction intended to help the company move toward a 3.0x leverage target over time.

“I really believe a balanced approach to capital allocation is critical to the long-term success of the company,” Brase said. He said the dividend cut is intended to support deleveraging while also “unlocking some meaningful investments in the business in fiscal 2027.”

Conagra Plans Higher Brand and Supply Chain Spending

Brase said Conagra plans to increase brand-building investment by $40 million in fiscal 2027, representing a 14% increase, and add $125 million in capital spending. He characterized the brand spending as “a first move towards efficiency” and said the company will continue to evaluate additional opportunities to invest where it can accelerate profitable growth.

The additional capital spending is expected to support supply chain resilience and lower costs by moving more production in-house. Matthew Neisius, senior director of investor relations, said Conagra’s long-term capital expenditure guidance remains between 4% and 5% of net sales, with fiscal 2027 toward the upper end of that range. He said roughly $100 million of the year-over-year increase in capital spending is related to larger insourcing projects, including fried chicken and broader protein-related initiatives.

Brase said Conagra will track service levels as a key measure of supply chain progress, aiming to operate in the 98% to 98.5% range. Neisius added that inventory and working capital management will remain priorities after the company reduced inventories in fiscal 2026.

Pricing Actions Aim to Offset Persistent Inflation

Executives said Conagra is facing continued inflationary pressure in fiscal 2027. Neisius said the company expects inflation of 5% to 6%, while targeting productivity savings above 4%. He said inflation exceeding productivity remains a pressure point, but pricing actions planned for mid-second quarter should provide a partial offset.

Brase said the company’s “first line of defense” against inflation will be productivity, but added that Conagra will also use inflation-justified pricing where needed.

“This is all about balance, ensuring we're priced competitively, we're also passing along inflation-justified prices where we need to give us the ability to drive our brands that we compete in,” Brase said.

Neisius said the company’s guidance implies volumes down mid-single digits for the year and, at the midpoint of a 2% organic net sales decline, price/mix of about positive 3%. He said pricing will be more visible in the second quarter and beyond, particularly in Frozen, where some of the pricing is concentrated.

Frozen Business Remains a Priority Despite Margin Pressure

Analysts pressed executives on Conagra’s Frozen business, where prior investments to drive volume have contributed to margin compression. Brase said Conagra is not backing away from the category.

“We are not backing off our commitment to Frozen,” Brase said. He described Frozen as an attractive category where Conagra has scale, a strong competitive position and a significant innovation pipeline.

Brase said past investments have helped volume performance but have also weighed on margins. For fiscal 2027, he said the company has built in prudent assumptions, including higher-than-historical price elasticities and volume declines weighted toward Frozen. Neisius said elasticity assumptions in Frozen reflect the current consumer environment, while Grocery & Snacks assumptions are closer to a one-to-one level.

Conagra also plans to continue investing in what Brase called “permissible snacking,” including meat snacks, seeds, popcorn and some sweet snacks that he said are performing well.

CEO Points to Portfolio Simplification

Brase, who said he has spent his first 45 days listening to employees, customers, consumers and investors, repeatedly pointed to simplification as a major area of focus. He said Conagra’s portfolio is “too large” and “too complex” and that reshaping it will be a meaningful part of the company’s strategy.

Brase said the effort will include both a bottom-up review of individual SKUs and a top-down assessment of what the portfolio should look like over the next five years. He said Conagra has about 5,500 SKUs and that each item will need to demonstrate that it is serving consumers and customers while creating value for the enterprise.

“Complexity can be the enemy of execution,” Brase said, adding that simplification should allow Conagra to focus resources on brands and segments where it has “a right to win.”

He said broader portfolio reshaping is likely to have a mid- to long-term impact, while some SKU cleanup could occur sooner. Brase said the company plans to provide a fuller strategic update at an Investor Day in early 2027.

Deleveraging and Credit Ratings Remain in Focus

Conagra executives also discussed the balance sheet following questions about leverage, ratings and debt maturities. Neisius said the dividend reduction is expected to free up roughly $1 billion of incremental cash flow over the next three years, much of which will be used to reduce debt.

Neisius said Conagra remains committed to its investment-grade credit rating and that rating agencies are aware of the company’s plan. He also noted that Conagra delivered free cash flow conversion of 119% in fiscal 2026, marking the third consecutive year above 115%.

Asked about October debt maturities, Neisius said Conagra is evaluating refinancing options, including commercial paper, term loans and public notes. He said the company’s interest expense outlook reflects a continued focus on debt paydown.

Brase said the company’s task now is to execute on its plan. “Our actions matter even more,” he said. “Our job now is to go deliver that plan with no excuses.”

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra's product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender's and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt's sauces, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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