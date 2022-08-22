Conagra Brands Promotes Tracy Schaefer To SVP And Chief Information Officer

(RTTNews) - Branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) announced Monday that Tracy Schaefer has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer, effective today, August 22.

She was Vice President of Global Business Services. Schaefer joined Conagra in 2001 as a financial analyst and has served in a variety of leadership roles in multiple functional areas as well as transformative, enterprise-wide initiatives.

Dave Marberger, chief financial officer, Conagra Brands, said, "Tracy has a strong track record of delivering excellent results in finance, information technology and global business services. Her deep understanding of the business, strategic mindset, and exceptional leadership skills will all be critical as we continue to work across the enterprise to deliver on our strategic plans."

