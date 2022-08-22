Markets
CAG

Conagra Brands Promotes Tracy Schaefer To SVP And Chief Information Officer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) announced Monday that Tracy Schaefer has been promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer, effective today, August 22.

She was Vice President of Global Business Services. Schaefer joined Conagra in 2001 as a financial analyst and has served in a variety of leadership roles in multiple functional areas as well as transformative, enterprise-wide initiatives.

Dave Marberger, chief financial officer, Conagra Brands, said, "Tracy has a strong track record of delivering excellent results in finance, information technology and global business services. Her deep understanding of the business, strategic mindset, and exceptional leadership skills will all be critical as we continue to work across the enterprise to deliver on our strategic plans."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular