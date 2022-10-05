Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG): Here’s What to Expect from Fiscal Q1 Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to report its first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 6, before the market opens. Wall Street expects the company's earnings per share (EPS) to grow by 4% year-over-year amid challenging business conditions.

Headquartered in Chicago, U.S., Conagra Brands sells processed and packaged foods. Earlier today, Conagra announced quarterly dividend of $0.33, which equates to an annual dividend yield of 3.85%. The dividend is payable on December 1 to shareholders of record on November 3.

For Q1, the Street expects CAG to report adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share compared to the prior-year period’s EPS of $0.50.

Meanwhile, the consensus revenue estimate is pegged at $2.84 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 7.2%.

In the prior quarter’s earnings release, Conagra provided a conservative outlook for FY2023 that fell below the consensus expectations.

For FY2023, the company guided for adjusted EPS growth of 1% to 5% compared to the consensus growth expectation of 8.19%.

Further, Conagra expects to achieve full-year organic net sales growth in the range of 4% to 5% and adjusted operating margin of around 15%.

Is Conagra Foods Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold?

On TipRanks, Conagra Brands stock has received a Hold consensus rating based on two Buy and seven Hold recommendations.

CAG stock has a negative signal from hedge fund managers, who sold 7.3 million shares last quarter. Meanwhile, CAG stock has a Neutral Smart Score of six out of 10, indicating that the stock will perform in line with market expectations.

