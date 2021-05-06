Conagra Brands Names Alexandre Eboli EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Thursday announced the appointment of Alexandre "Ale" Eboli as executive vice president and chief supply chain officer, effective August 2. Eboli has 25 years of experience in global end-to-end supply chain leadership in the consumer-packaged goods industry.

Eboli will succeed Dave Biegger, who is retiring at the end of the current fiscal year. Prior to joining Conagra Brands, Eboli served as the Head of Supply Chain, North America for The Unilever Group.

