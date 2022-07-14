Conagra Brands misses sales estimates as higher prices dent demand

July 14 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, as demand for its frozen foods and ready-to-eat meals slowed amid price hikes.

Net sales rose 6.2% to $2.91 billion in the fourth quarter ended May 29, from $2.74 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected sales of $2.93 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

