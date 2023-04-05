Commodities
CAG

Conagra Brands lifts 2023 profit forecast on consistent price hikes

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 05, 2023 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar and Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as the Slim Jim beef jerky maker bets on price increases and resilient demand for its frozen foods, snacks and other packaged meals.

The company expects full-year adjusted profit between $2.70 and $2.75 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of $2.60 to $2.70 per share.

(Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AnneFlorentyna.GnanarajaSekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.