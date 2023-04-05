Conagra Brands lifts 2023 profit forecast on consistent price hikes

April 5 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as the Slim Jim beef jerky maker bets on price increases and resilient demand for its frozen foods, snacks and other packaged meals.

The company expects full-year adjusted profit between $2.70 and $2.75 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of $2.60 to $2.70 per share.

(Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((AnneFlorentyna.GnanarajaSekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.