Conagra Brands Is Handing Out $7 Million in Worker Bonuses

As new coronavirus infections continue to be diagnosed at nearly 20,000 per day in the U.S., packaged-food maker Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) has decided to pay its workers another bonus, totaling more than $7 million. The company already handed out one bonus to its frontline employees earlier in the pandemic, but is now preparing to issue a second reward as a thank-you payment and incentive to workers still on the job.

The bonuses will go to workers in the United States as well as Canada and Mexico, three countries where Conagra operates approximately 50 production plants and distribution facilities. While the press release didn't specify the size of the individual payments, the previous round of cash distributions saw full-time workers pocketing $500 each, with part-time employees receiving half that.

Image source: Getty Images.

CEO Sean Connolly added that he gives his "deepest appreciation and thanks to our employees for their refuse-to-lose attitude in continuing to work safely and effectively to deliver our products to customers." The company also highlighted its various safety measures, including staggered shifts, social distancing, use of face masks, and heavy-duty scrubbing of facilities, among other protocols.

Conagra was among the food companies that benefited strongly from COVID-19 panic buying earlier in the year. Though sales may now decline through late spring and into summer, the company is expected to deliver solid results with its next quarterly report as well. Conagra's executives believe that net sales growth and organic sales growth, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), and adjusted operating margin will all beat analyst consensus estimates during the current quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Conagra Brands

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Conagra Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.