Conagra Brands Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $37.5 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $158.9 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $298.6 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $2.97 billion from $2.91 billion last year.

Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $37.5 Mln. vs. $158.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $2.97 Bln vs. $2.91 Bln last year.

