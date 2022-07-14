Conagra Brands Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $158.9 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $309.5 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $314.4 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $2.91 billion from $2.74 billion last year.

Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $158.9 Mln. vs. $309.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year.

